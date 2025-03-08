Aviance Capital Partners LLC Sells 40 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its position in shares of Stryker by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 1,968 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stryker by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,166 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter valued at $1,586,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Stryker by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 181,282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,271,000 after acquiring an additional 52,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $379.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.78.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Insider Activity at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

