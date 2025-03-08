River Global Investors LLP Has $1.07 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

River Global Investors LLP decreased its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,764 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 9,668 shares during the quarter. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SBUX. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 45,446 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. M&G PLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,148,000. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 21.5% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 8,454 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter worth $241,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 26,116 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

SBUX has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a report on Friday, January 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down previously from $84.00) on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.75.

SBUX stock opened at $106.48 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $71.55 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The firm has a market cap of $120.95 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.04.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

