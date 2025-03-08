MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Up 1.2% – Here’s What Happened

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $320.94 and last traded at $312.10. Approximately 11,180,484 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 18,902,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $308.55.

MSTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 target price on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $290.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $510.00 to $409.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $536.90.

MicroStrategy Trading Down 5.6 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $326.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.67. The company has a market capitalization of $73.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.98 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported ($3.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($3.07). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 251.73% and a negative return on equity of 19.01%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 782.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 848.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 895.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 56,282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,489,000 after buying an additional 50,629 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 862.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

