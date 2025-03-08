Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Trading Down 4.6% – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $80.60 and last traded at $83.83. Approximately 3,532,003 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 10,866,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.89.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Melius lowered shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Vertiv from $121.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertiv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

