Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Trading Down 3.6% – What’s Next?

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.25 and last traded at $16.53. 1,262,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 6,111,976 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.14.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ZETA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. KeyCorp cut Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zeta Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Zeta Global by 25.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,047 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 512.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 136,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 113,838 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zeta Global during the third quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

