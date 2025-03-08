Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 368 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Larson Financial Group LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,924,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,803 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,123,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,902,980,000 after buying an additional 338,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,904,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,185,485,000 after buying an additional 183,962 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 12,051,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,094,566,000 after buying an additional 476,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,813,061,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $578.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $575.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $496.30 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $599.05 and a 200 day moving average of $588.75.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

