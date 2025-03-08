AMF Tjanstepension AB Lowers Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

AMF Tjanstepension AB reduced its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,979 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 73,677 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $14,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hara Capital LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 134.3% in the fourth quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.44.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $261.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $242.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $162.62 and a twelve month high of $265.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $241.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. On average, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, SVP Robert David Thomas sold 26,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.01, for a total transaction of $6,715,644.43. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 45,007 shares in the company, valued at $11,387,221.07. This represents a 37.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

