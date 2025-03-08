Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) is Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s 10th Largest Position

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,927,729 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 307,194 shares during the period. Broadcom accounts for 2.3% of Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $732,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 1,685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Marest Capital LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Defined Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Broadcom from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Broadcom from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.48.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,168 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.79, for a total transaction of $4,815,916.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,809,191.40. This trade represents a 5.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.64, for a total transaction of $918,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,655,296. The trade was a 7.94 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,278 shares of company stock valued at $44,964,800 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $194.96 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.76 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a market capitalization of $913.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 159.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $222.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.03. Broadcom had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 191.87%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.