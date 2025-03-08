Banco Santander S.A. Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 52,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $27,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ISRG. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $687.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $548.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $613.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Mark Brosius sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.18, for a total value of $260,725.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,091 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,879.38. The trade was a 18.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $158,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares in the company, valued at $1,936,380. This trade represents a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,579 shares of company stock worth $7,756,844 over the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $518.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $571.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.20. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $364.17 and a one year high of $616.00. The company has a market capitalization of $184.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.