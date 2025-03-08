Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 13.5% – Time to Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 127,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 144,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aztec Minerals Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$24.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.32.

About Aztec Minerals

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

