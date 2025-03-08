Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading Up 13.5% – Time to Buy?

Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shares rose 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. Approximately 127,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 144,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.
Aztec Minerals Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$24.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 5.32.
About Aztec Minerals
Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aztec Minerals
- What Does Downgrade Mean in Investing?
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- What is a support level?
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- What does consumer price index measure?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Aztec Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aztec Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.