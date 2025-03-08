Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Stock Price Down 2.4% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) traded down 2.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $35.66 and last traded at $37.96. 31,458,495 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 77,831,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.90.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Super Micro Computer to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Cfra raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.64.

The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.96.

In other news, Director Robert L. Blair sold 19,460 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total transaction of $828,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP George Kao sold 71,720 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total value of $3,620,425.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,449 shares in the company, valued at $981,785.52. The trade was a 78.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,473 shares of company stock valued at $6,771,552 in the last three months. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 11,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,733,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 12,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 364.2% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Finally, Shelton Capital Management raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 7,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

