Aztec Minerals (CVE:AZT) Trading 13.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Aztec Minerals Corp. (CVE:AZT – Get Free Report) shot up 13.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.21. 127,088 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 144,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Aztec Minerals Stock Up 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The stock has a market cap of C$24.73 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.30.

Aztec Minerals Company Profile

Aztec Minerals Corp. acquires, explores for, and evaluates mineral resources in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It holds interest in the Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property covering an area of 3,650 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

