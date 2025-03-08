Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Stock Holdings Raised by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,651,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,393,000 after buying an additional 281,503 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,555,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,868,000 after buying an additional 169,922 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,846,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,449,000 after buying an additional 2,401,630 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,838,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,213,000 after buying an additional 299,037 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,265,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,455,000 after buying an additional 390,332 shares during the period. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Benjamin Jackson sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.43, for a total value of $1,354,297.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 147,274 shares in the company, valued at $25,247,181.82. The trade was a 5.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $1,141,209.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,001,144.28. The trade was a 27.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,268 shares of company stock worth $11,262,789 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Up 0.4 %

ICE stock opened at $170.40 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.34 and a 52 week high of $175.41. The company has a market capitalization of $97.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 23.42%. On average, analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $179.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $178.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.80.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

