Larson Financial Group LLC Purchases 492 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,294 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in Stryker by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 76 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Stryker stock opened at $379.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $382.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $372.78. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.30%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total value of $941,586.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total value of $78,993,998.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,642,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $409.00 to $413.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Stryker from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.15.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

