Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Bought by Lifeworks Advisors LLC

Lifeworks Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 246,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 51,184 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up about 1.2% of Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Lifeworks Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 102.8% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,043 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38,015 shares during the period. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Pfizer from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.92.

Pfizer Price Performance

PFE stock opened at $26.71 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $31.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Pfizer news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock bought 19,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

