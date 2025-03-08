Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 900.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 2,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lam Research in the third quarter worth $202,000. B&L Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $204,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Concorde Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Lam Research from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $96.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $79.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $68.87 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. Analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. The trade was a 38.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

