Freestone Capital Holdings LLC Has $304,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 46.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,182,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 129.0% in the fourth quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR opened at $107.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

