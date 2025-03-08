Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Makes New $2.23 Million Investment in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 37,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,232,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 540,899 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $32,627,000 after buying an additional 282,749 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Uber Technologies by 770.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,019,843 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $131,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787,746 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 297.6% during the fourth quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 16,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 12,407 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Uber Technologies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $452,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $76.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.84 and a 1 year high of $87.00. The firm has a market cap of $159.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This trade represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research upgraded shares of Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

