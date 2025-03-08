ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Stock Price Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Get Free Report) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $8.27 and last traded at $8.21. Approximately 60,369 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 103,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citizens Jmp upgraded ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Stock Down 4.6 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ABIVAX Société Anonyme

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.82 and a 200 day moving average of $8.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ABVX. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. 47.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ABIVAX Société Anonyme

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

