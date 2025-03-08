Melrose Industries (LON:MRO) Trading Down 11.7% – What’s Next?

Melrose Industries PLC (LON:MRO – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 11.7% on Saturday . The company traded as low as GBX 488.80 ($6.32) and last traded at GBX 491.24 ($6.35). 18,429,754 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average session volume of 9,600,518 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 556.40 ($7.19).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 850 ($10.99) price target on shares of Melrose Industries in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 640 ($8.27).

Melrose Industries Stock Down 11.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.03. The firm has a market cap of £6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -166.14, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 597.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 531.47.

Melrose Industries (LON:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 26.80 ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter. Melrose Industries had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 1.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Melrose Industries PLC will post 33.9741641 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Melrose Industries

In other news, insider David Lis sold 7,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 566 ($7.32), for a total value of £44,997 ($58,158.20). 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Melrose Industries Company Profile

Melrose Industries PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace components and systems to civil and defence markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Engines and Structures. The Engines segment offers structural engineered components; parts repair; and commercial and aftermarket contracts to engines original equipment manufacturers.

