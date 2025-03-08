iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 1,947,129 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 1,407,485 shares.The stock last traded at $39.08 and had previously closed at $38.53.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average is $33.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWG. Mount Lucas Management LP raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 23,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 175,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,953,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $261,000. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,189,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

