HM Payson & Co. Boosts Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 59,060 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 2,691 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $26,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,495,544,000 after buying an additional 234,909 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after purchasing an additional 140,390 shares in the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,888,020.16. This represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.83, for a total value of $145,567.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,170,203.55. This represents a 11.06 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,075 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,826 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Adobe from $644.00 to $587.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TD Cowen cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $550.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Adobe in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adobe

Adobe Stock Performance

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $449.40 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $439.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.67. The company has a market capitalization of $195.62 billion, a PE ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $403.75 and a 52 week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 45.87% and a net margin of 25.85%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.