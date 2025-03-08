Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Shares Down 16.3% on Analyst Downgrade

Spire Healthcare Group plc (LON:SPI – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 16.3% during trading on Thursday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 320 to GBX 300. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock. Spire Healthcare Group traded as low as GBX 169 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 188 ($2.43). Approximately 4,929,258 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 648% from the average daily volume of 658,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 224.50 ($2.90).

Spire Healthcare Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 227.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 229.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.25. The company has a market cap of £711.58 million, a PE ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported GBX 8.80 ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Spire Healthcare Group had a return on equity of 3.82% and a net margin of 1.96%. As a group, research analysts predict that Spire Healthcare Group plc will post 15.6634747 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spire Healthcare Group Company Profile

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics. It offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.