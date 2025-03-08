The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Holdings Trimmed by River Global Investors LLP

River Global Investors LLP lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 42.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,808 shares during the period. River Global Investors LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 62.6% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth $31,000. Planning Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Redburn Partners reduced their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.33.

SCHW opened at $74.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $135.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.50 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $61.01 and a one year high of $84.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 9,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $745,282.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,613,038.78. This represents a 17.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 14,643 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.70, for a total transaction of $1,181,690.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 501,087 shares of company stock worth $40,952,233. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

