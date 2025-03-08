Intellectus Partners LLC Has $1.61 Million Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Intellectus Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,498 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,494 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,597,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $90,335,000 after purchasing an additional 60,365 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth approximately $488,000. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter. Inspire Trust Co. N.A. now owns 103,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,355,000 after acquiring an additional 29,044 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after acquiring an additional 11,387 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,775 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 34,418 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.86.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 1,823 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $54.84 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,932 shares in the company, valued at $3,506,030.88. This trade represents a 2.94 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $61.16 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.39 and a 200-day moving average of $55.08. The company has a market cap of $124.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $39.35 and a 1-year high of $63.11.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.20. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is -56.11%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

See Also

