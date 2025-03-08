Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 2,071 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,071 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $84.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $73.91 and a 1-year high of $84.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

