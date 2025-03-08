Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 656 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 656 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 784.3% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day moving average of $117.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $101.85 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.