Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. Acquires New Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 203,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,717,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 3.7% of Generali Investments CEE investicni spolecnost a.s.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 9,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Abound Wealth Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Abound Wealth Management now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RSP opened at $176.69 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $188.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $179.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $179.07. The firm has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.37 and a beta of 1.07.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

See Also

