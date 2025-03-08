Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $87.89, but opened at $82.65. Vertiv shares last traded at $83.63, with a volume of 1,706,091 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group began coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vertiv from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.07.

The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.47.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a return on equity of 61.41% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

