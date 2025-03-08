Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV) Director Sells C$325,265.47 in Stock

Discovery Silver Corp. (CVE:DSV – Get Free Report) Director Anthony Paul Makuch sold 211,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total transaction of C$325,265.47.

Anthony Paul Makuch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Discovery Silver alerts:

On Friday, February 21st, Anthony Paul Makuch sold 266,630 shares of Discovery Silver stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total transaction of C$427,674.52.

Discovery Silver Trading Down 7.0 %

DSV traded down C$0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.33. 392,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,627. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$1.33 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of C$644.74 million and a PE ratio of -34.35. Discovery Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 18.89 and a current ratio of 5.96.

About Discovery Silver

Discovery Silver Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of polymetallic deposits. The company's flagship property is the Cordero silver project, which covers an area of approximately 35,000 hectares located in the Chihuahua state, Mexico. It also holds option agreement to purchase 100% interest in the Puerto Rico, La Kika, Minerva, Monclova, and Santa Rosa projects in Mexico.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.