Rialto Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 50,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VWO. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 32,684,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,672 shares during the period. WealthNavi Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 16,165,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $711,929,000 after purchasing an additional 85,250 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,464,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,122,000 after purchasing an additional 190,971 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 14,005,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $616,795,000 after purchasing an additional 308,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,270,433 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $587,140,000 after buying an additional 434,623 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.56. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $40.72 and a 52-week high of $49.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.