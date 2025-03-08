Banco Santander S.A. Cuts Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Banco Santander S.A. cut its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,574 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $26,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Urban Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $529.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $453.90 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $548.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.68.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

