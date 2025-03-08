Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,375,851 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $627,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $262.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $271.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.59. The stock has a market cap of $223.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $234.18 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

