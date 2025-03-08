Amundi Sells 472,028 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Amundi lessened its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886,626 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 472,028 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 0.6% of Amundi’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Amundi’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,633,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connable Office Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 3,732 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its stake in Adobe by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,889 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Holistic Financial Partners increased its stake in Adobe by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Holistic Financial Partners now owns 387 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its stake in Adobe by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 526 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Adobe by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Adobe from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 3,819 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.24, for a total value of $1,643,086.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,888,020.16. This trade represents a 17.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks bought 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $443.98 per share, for a total transaction of $998,955.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,984 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,796.32. This trade represents a 82.30 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,075 shares of company stock worth $2,191,826 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adobe Stock Performance

Adobe stock opened at $449.40 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $439.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $487.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $195.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.37. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.75 and a fifty-two week high of $587.75.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

