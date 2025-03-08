Rialto Wealth Management LLC Invests $337,000 in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,164 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Collier Financial purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.10, for a total transaction of $319,918.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,383,235.70. This trade represents a 11.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.05, for a total value of $3,255,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,155,997.80. The trade was a 24.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,504 shares of company stock valued at $10,206,575. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on MCD. TD Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $336.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $347.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCD

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $321.52 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $323.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $295.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.25.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 62.16%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.