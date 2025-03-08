Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) Stock Price Up 3.9% – Here’s What Happened

Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Free Report) (TSE:SEA) shares rose 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.22 and last traded at $11.29. Approximately 111,916 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 577,920 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

Seabridge Gold Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day moving average of $14.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seabridge Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Seabridge Gold by 116.7% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Ewing Morris & Co. Investment Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Seabridge Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. 34.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seabridge Gold

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. The company was formerly known as Seabridge Resources Inc and changed its name to Seabridge Gold Inc in June 2002.

Featured Articles

