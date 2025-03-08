The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Trading Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$139.28 and last traded at C$147.62. Approximately 102,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 127,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$159.01.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Insider Activity

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of C$8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$164.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$154.29.

In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.60, for a total value of C$902,616.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About The Descartes Systems Group

(Get Free Report)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.