The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Trading Down 7.2% – Should You Sell?

The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (TSE:DSG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s stock price was down 7.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$139.28 and last traded at C$147.62. Approximately 102,046 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 127,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$159.01.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DSG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.
The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance
Insider Activity
In other news, Senior Officer Allan Brett sold 5,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$171.60, for a total value of C$902,616.00. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About The Descartes Systems Group
The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.
