Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,636 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter worth approximately $387,435,000. Equity Investment Corp raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,998,298 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $155,927,000 after buying an additional 67,497 shares during the last quarter. Weil Company Inc. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 68.9% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 41,689 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,253,000 after buying an additional 17,003 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in PayPal by 115.9% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 26,223 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on PayPal from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Macquarie raised their target price on PayPal from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $92.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.03.

PayPal Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $70.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $56.97 and a one year high of $93.66.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. PayPal’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total value of $176,478.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. This represents a 7.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

