RKL Wealth Management LLC Acquires 30,756 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,160,849 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,756 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 6.4% of RKL Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $72,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 107,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 56.6% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 13,151 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 297,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,519,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

