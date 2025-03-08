Intellectus Partners LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,004 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,180,000 after acquiring an additional 27,088 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Alibaba Group by 131.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 74,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,343,000 after purchasing an additional 42,446 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,245 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 28,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,047,000 after buying an additional 11,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7,734.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 269,805 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,632,000 after buying an additional 266,361 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of BABA stock opened at $140.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $334.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.70. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $68.36 and a one year high of $145.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.19 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 12.29%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Arete Research raised shares of Alibaba Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Alibaba Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Alibaba Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $118.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.07.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

