Welch & Forbes LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 60.0% during the third quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $491.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $518.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $503.83. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $309.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.8347 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.