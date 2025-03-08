Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Buys 7,872 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 120.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WELL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 165.5% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WELL shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on Welltower from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Welltower from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.42.

Welltower Stock Performance

WELL stock opened at $147.22 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $158.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $138.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.63. The company has a market capitalization of $94.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.37, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.22 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.73. Welltower had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 3.15%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.79%.

Welltower Profile

(Free Report)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.