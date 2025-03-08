Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. cut its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,864 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth $762,798,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $353,394,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 52,520.8% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 596,194 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,660,000 after purchasing an additional 595,061 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,392,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,279,788,000 after purchasing an additional 316,404 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 201,392 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.24, for a total transaction of $78,993,998.08. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,642,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,567,498. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,705,827.65. The trade was a 14.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SYK. Argus set a $450.00 target price on Stryker in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $442.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Stryker

Stryker Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $379.28 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $314.93 and a twelve month high of $406.19. The stock has a market cap of $144.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $382.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.78.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.30%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.