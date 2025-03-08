HM Payson & Co. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 48,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TFC Financial Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 11,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,182,000. Finally, Ethos Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 129.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethos Financial Group LLC now owns 16,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 9,303 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $107.81 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $128.61. The firm has a market cap of $81.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

