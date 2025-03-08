Permanent Capital Management LP Makes New $7.77 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Permanent Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 176,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $7,773,000. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Permanent Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 94.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $45.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.56. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $49.57.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

