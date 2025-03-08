PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,931,127 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,689 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $268,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 115.5% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 413.5% in the third quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares MBS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $93.13 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $89.16 and a 52 week high of $96.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.36.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3204 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

