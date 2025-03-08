Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich Acquires 15,565 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 223,841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,565 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $99,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 15.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $226,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 16.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

IDXX opened at $430.12 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $437.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $449.72. The firm has a market cap of $34.98 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $398.50 and a twelve month high of $574.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.94, for a total value of $1,397,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,061 shares in the company, valued at $1,426,242.34. This represents a 49.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP George Fennell sold 9,986 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.53, for a total value of $4,618,824.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,176 shares in the company, valued at $3,781,645.28. This trade represents a 54.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IDXX. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $559.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $533.75.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

