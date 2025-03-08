Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. Raises Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,141 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $990,000. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.4% in the third quarter. Dechtman Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Blake Schutter Theil Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 10.4% in the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 42,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,975 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 1.3 %

XOM opened at $109.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $109.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $103.67 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.10). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $231,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,087 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,570. The trade was a 10.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.25.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

