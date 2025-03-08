PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by RKL Wealth Management LLC

RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Hill Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 10,611 shares during the period. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Bradyco Inc. purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,198,000. Novus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $807,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1,218.6% during the fourth quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,188,000 after purchasing an additional 61,919 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $154.44 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $148.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $211.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $141.51 and a one year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.99%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.35.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

