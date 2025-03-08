RKL Wealth Management LLC Has $4.83 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

RKL Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 53,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,985,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $437,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after purchasing an additional 3,717 shares during the period. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $529.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $548.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $538.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.